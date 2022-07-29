Who's Hiring?
Despite recent rainfall Randall County reinstates burn ban

Despite recent rain, Randall county is reinforcing a burn ban through Nov. 4th to prevent wildfires.
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A burn ban for unincorporated areas in Randall County will resume August 6.

The outdoor fire ban comes following the expiration of a similar ban which began in April. It will run for 90 days unless conditions change.

Wildlife Urban Interface Coordinator for the Texas A&M Forest Service Juan Rodriguez said despite recent rains, the preventative measure is still necessary to protect the community and the public.

“We still are considered to be in a drought - we still have extremely dry fuels on the landscape,” Rodriguez said. “Soil moisture is incredibly low right now, so really we would need this moisture to last for maybe even weeks long.”

Fires have burned more than 120,000 acres of land in the Panhandle this year Rodriguez noted.

“Any small spark, even after rains like this can create a wildfire, and even a large scale wildfire,” Rodriguez said.

He added having an emergency to-go kit with necessities is an important measure that is often overlooked.

