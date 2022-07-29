COA moves out of Stage 1 to conserve water

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is now out of Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan.

A week ago on July 22, the city moved into Stage 1 to conserve water, which consisted of a voluntary watering schedule for residents and businesses.

“The Amarillo community responded to the Stage 1 recommendations of the Drought Contingency Plan,” said COA Assistant City Manager Floyd Hartman. “We want to thank the community for recognizing the need to conserve our water supply. The recent rain the city has had the past few days was certainly a positive factor as well.”

On Tuesday, officials said compliance to conserve water lasted two days.

The goal was to keep water use below 68 million gallons per day, and that only happened on Saturday and Sunday.

