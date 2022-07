AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a man who was found dead in a ditch early June died of an overdose.

On June 8, Amarillo Police Department found the body of 41-year-old Jeferey A Pennington near River Road and Mesquite.

APD Cpl. Jeb Hilton said the cause of death is classified as an overdose.

