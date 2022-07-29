APD: Autopsy shows no signs of foul play after woman found dead in garbage truck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department said today the body of the woman found in a trash truck was not the result of a homicide.

On May 19, the body of 42-year-old Linda Michelle Mesza-Ray was found inside a waste truck at the COA Solid Waste Collection Station located near 26th and Hays.

APD Cpl. Jeb Hilton said an autopsy showed no signs of foul play.

He also said it’s still unclear how the body ended up in a trash bin emptied into the truck, but nothing showed a crime had been committed.

