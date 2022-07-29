Amarillo officials host public meeting about the future of Tri-State Fairgrounds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The future of the Tri-State Fairgrounds was the topic of discussion tonight.

The public was invited to the third public meeting for the fairgrounds district master plan.

The city of Amarillo, Potter County, Amarillo Independent School District, Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District and Tri-State Expo have come together to create a master plan for the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

The goal of the plan is to make the fairgrounds a more inviting venue while connecting to surrounding neighborhoods and thinking about the long-term future.

“The fairground industry is one that if you are not constantly thinking about the future, you get left behind, so a big part of this meeting is that we don’t look up in five to 10 years and realize we have a fairgrounds that’s out of date and we’re no longer competitive recruiting events we need here in Amarillo,” said Brady Ragland, CEO, Amarillo Tri-State Exposition.

With this plan., they hope to enhance Amarillo’s status in the equestrian and live stock industry and also attract new livestock events along with non-livestock events.

Overall, they want to improve the quality of life to those living in Amarillo.

Some of the things they have heard from the community in previous public meetings that will be addressed in the final plan include:

Staying at the existing site vs. a new location

The emotional connection to Dick Bivins Stadium

Demolish the existing baseball field

Make improvements to the surrounding area and streets

Improving accessibility

Renovate existing facilities

Increased security and safety

Three phases for the master plan were presented at the public meeting.

Phase one includes renovating and modernizing livestock facilities, expanding multi-use capabilities and improving the site and parking.

Re-investment needed to maintain the existing event business

Improve public access and the surrounding area

Improve parking and the track and field venues for AISD

Will set the scene for future upgrades and expansions

Phase two includes a new expo building, renovations to Amarillo National Center, and site/street improvements.

Increased multi-use facilities to have the potential to expand non-livestock events, increasing economic impact

Redevelopment will open the fairgrounds to the surrounding neighborhood

Parks, parking and street improvements

Phase three includes the conversion of livestock areas to multi-use buildings, a farmer’s market, food trucks and additional parking improvements, maintenance facilities.

Allows activities at the periphery of the fairgrounds to be enjoyed by the surrounding neighborhoods

Completes upgrades to the expo building

Improves interface along Grand Street

“Open up the edge of the fairgrounds, create some park space, some food truck courts, farmer’s market areas around the peripherals and then create a really strong spine through the fairgrounds that kind of acts as a main street,” said Will Gleason, principal, Dekker/Perich/Sabatini.

They plan to have the master plan finalized by the end of summer and then implementation will depend on funding, which is still under discussion.

Once funding is set, implementation is expected to be between five to 10 years.

For more on the plan, click here.

