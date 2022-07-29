Amarillo College police hosts ‘National Night Out’ along with other local agencies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Police Department is celebrating National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.

The event will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on campus at the southern half of Parking Lot 1.

”We love the idea of building bridges and strengthening our ties with the community,” says Scott Acker, ACPD Chief. “Police and their neighbors shouldn’t have to come together only in times of emergency; we can have fun together, too.”

At National Night Out, there will be bouncy houses, free hot dogs and snow cones along with safety-related booths and activities.

“We as law enforcement, this is where we give back,” says Morice Jackson, Officer at ACPD. “We all live in the same neighborhoods, we attend the same churches and same schools. This is our way of letting our community know we’re in this thing together.”

ACPD is looking for donations to make their National Night Out complete. If you’d like to donate chips or drinks, call 806-420-5961 or 806-371-5163 or email acpolice@actx.edu

ACPD isn’t the only department celebrating National Night Out. Borger has one next week and Amarillo Police Department will host an event in October.

Borger Regional Communications Center is also hosting a National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2.

Their event will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in downtown Borger.

First responders will be there to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.

For more information call 806-273-0979

APD will host their National Night Out Tuesday, October 4.

Block parties and activities usually begin at 6:00 p.m. and go until 9:00 p.m. with neighborhoods calling to ensure APD comes to their party.

To organize a National Night Out party with APD call 806-378-4257 or email jeb.hilton@amarillo.gov

