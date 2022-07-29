Who's Hiring?
Amarillo College, Los Barrios hosting dual credit event for parents

Amarillo College
Amarillo College(Source: Amarillo College)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College and the Los Barrios De Amarillo will be hosting a dual credit student parent night on Tuesday for parents to learn more about the benefits of dual credit for their children.

The informative and bilingual event will allow parents to learn more about requirements, the enrollment process, types of courses offered and more.

There will be food provided as well as scholarships available for 50 students who attend the event.

The event is to highlight the importance of dual credit, how students can graduate fast and how these credits can save money.

“Its going to help them realize what dual credit is going to do for their student. Its going to help them graduate college faster which saves money in the long run but its also going to acclimate that student to that level of education,” said Mary Bralley, President of Los Barrios De Amarillo.

These classes will also help students learn how college classes work.

“College, as we all know, is a very different experience than high school is, so we need to help the parents understand that this is only going to elevate your student and help your student. In some cases you can even graduate with a degree in college,” said Bralley.

Another benefit of dual credit classes that will be discussed is how students can graduate in half the time, or even sooner.

“They get to graduate faster. Maybe they’re going to Amarillo College for a two year degree program, but they can do it in one year. Its also important because they’re acclaiming to that level of education so they’re learning what its going to take to take other college courses,” said Bralley.

The event is free, and parents are encouraged to bring their family and children.

A hamburger and hot dog dinner will be provided along with drinks.

It will be held Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Wesley Community center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St.

