Water Wasters: Water leaking at Amarillo apartment complex

By Greg Kerr
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With residents still encouraged to conserve water, a concerned viewer sent in pictures of an Amarillo apartment.

The pictures showed a massive water issue at Pine Ridge Apartments off of Georgia Street and Interstate 27.

The viewer believes the water is coming from a broken water line underneath the pavement in the back parking lot of the complex.

They said at times, the water runs so freely that it flows onto Southwest 45th Street.

NewsChannel 10 called the apartment complex to find answers, but there was no answer.

NewsChannel 10 followed up with several more calls over a two hour period, but still no answer.

The station will continue to seek answers about this from the Pine Ridge Apartments.

If you see anything non-residential that appears to be a waste of water, send out your pictures or video. We may use it on NewsChannel 10 “Water Wasters Wednesday.”

Send your pictures or videos at waterwasters@newschannel10.com

