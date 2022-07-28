Unity in the Community Water Bash happening this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Unity in the Community Water Bash event will be hosted this coming weekend.

The event will be on Saturday, July 30, starting at 12 p.m. at the Bones Hook Park on N Hughes street.

Water Bash is a water balloon/water gun fight and other water toys for kids to have a fun day.

The event is also to register kids for backpacks filled with school supplies, haircuts, teeth cleaning, eye exams and more services.

If you want to get involved with the community service project, call Tremaine Brown at 806-517-7677.

