Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Unity in the Community Water Bash happening this weekend

Unity in the Community Water Bash will taking place this weekend.
Unity in the Community Water Bash will taking place this weekend.(Source: Tremaine Brown)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Unity in the Community Water Bash event will be hosted this coming weekend.

The event will be on Saturday, July 30, starting at 12 p.m. at the Bones Hook Park on N Hughes street.

Water Bash is a water balloon/water gun fight and other water toys for kids to have a fun day.

The event is also to register kids for backpacks filled with school supplies, haircuts, teeth cleaning, eye exams and more services.

If you want to get involved with the community service project, call Tremaine Brown at 806-517-7677.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt
Amarillo police have arrested one person who is charged with murder after an overnight assault...
Amarillo police arrest suspect for murder charges after overnight assault
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges
Water Wasters
Water Wasters: Water leaking at Amarillo apartment complex
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

Two comets passing by Earth are bringing meteor showers to North America.
‘You get the best view’: Experts give best time, places to view meteor showers in Panhandle
The Bridge - Children's Advocacy Center
Last chance to register tomorrow for race benefiting the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center
Don Harrington Discovery Center
Don Harrington Discovery Center to turn into Wizarding School this weekend
The settlement with mission clay is in regards to a sewer pipe that experienced collapsed at...
City of Amarillo votes to settle sewer pipe lawsuit for $11.1 million