Temps Down, Rain Chances Up

Thanks to overnight showers, more rain will linger into the morning hours. Also, a cold front looks to push into the area by midday, keeping temperatures lower, but also firing off more showers and thunderstorms for more of the region. This will set the tone moving forward, the cold front drops temps and will be the area where we watch for storms to form today and tomorrow, before rain chances taper off Sunday. In terms of severe threats, flooding and strong winds will be the highest threats, but some hail can’t be counted out.

