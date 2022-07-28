Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Temps Down, Rain Chances Up

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thanks to overnight showers, more rain will linger into the morning hours. Also, a cold front looks to push into the area by midday, keeping temperatures lower, but also firing off more showers and thunderstorms for more of the region. This will set the tone moving forward, the cold front drops temps and will be the area where we watch for storms to form today and tomorrow, before rain chances taper off Sunday. In terms of severe threats, flooding and strong winds will be the highest threats, but some hail can’t be counted out.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges
AFD
Firefighters rescue 10 dogs from mobile home fire Tuesday evening in north Amarillo
Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave’s Forecast Includes Increasing Rain Chances
Shelden Web Graphic
Time to Shake Things Up
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Some Heat Relief And Rain This Week
Shelden's Tuesday Outlook 7/26
Shelden's Tuesday Outlook 7/26