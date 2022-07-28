Randall County to expand its jail due to population increase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County has hired an architect to expand its county jail.

The architects are starting to design blue prints for the new space.

“We’re just getting the ball rolling, you know this is kinda the first step so that we can start this project,” Hank Blanchard, Chief Deputy, Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

The jail is expanding by building two new pods in the jail with 96 beds.

“Randall County has grown tremendously,” says Blanchard. “Our jail population, of course has increased along with the population increase in Randall County and so just in looking to the future.”

This is the initial start to the 24 month project.

