Portales man sentenced to 5 years in prison for chasing woman with machete

Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PORTALES, Texas (KFDA) - A Portales man was sentenced to five years in prison today for chasing a woman with a machete last year.

On July 12, a jury found 33-year-old Christopher West guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a fourth degree felony, according to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from an Oct. 6, 2021 incident when West got into an argument with a woman and chased her with a machete.

She went into her home, locked the door and called 911.

Afterwards, Portales Police Department found West in the area and found the machete hidden nearby.

Today, West was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections for his actions from last year.

His sentence also includes a four year enhancement for two prior felony convictions.

Charges for trafficking meth in Otero County are still pending, officials said.

