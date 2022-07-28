Who's Hiring?
Last chance to register tomorrow for race benefiting the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center

The Bridge - Children's Advocacy Center
The Bridge - Children's Advocacy Center
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrow is the last day to register for the Hot Blooded Run benefiting the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

The race starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at Get Fit, 1911 S. Georgia St., and packet pickup is tomorrow from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Get Fit.

Tickets are $30 today and will increase to $35 tomorrow during the packet pickup. There is no race day entry.

The race includes a one mile run, a 5K run or walk, a 10K run and a virtual run.

Awards will be given for overall, masters (over 50-years-old) winners and age group winners for the 5K and 10K.

The first 200 people to register will receive a shirt. To register, go here.

The Bridge - Children's Advocacy Center
The Bridge - Children's Advocacy Center

