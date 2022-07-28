Who's Hiring?
Dumas firefighters to honor fallen heroes in 1956 Shamrock McKee Refinery Explosion

The Valero Emergency Response Team, Dumas Fire Department, and Sunray Fire Department will be...
The Valero Emergency Response Team, Dumas Fire Department, and Sunray Fire Department will be participating in a memorial service to honor the firefighters who were killed in the 1956 Shamrock McKee Refinery Explosion.(DFD)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - First responders from around the area are honoring the 19 firefighters who sacrificed their lives over 60 years ago in the Shamrock McKee Refinery Explosion.

The memorial service starts at 6:30 p.m. on July 29 at the Moore County Courthouse in Dumas.

On July 29, 1956, 19 firefighters rushed into the flames to protect everyone in the Shamrock McKee Refinery Explosion in Moore County.

A memorial service is being held on Monday in honor of those who gave their lives in the 1956...
A memorial service is being held on Monday in honor of those who gave their lives in the 1956 Shamrock McKee Refinery Explosion. (Dumas Fire Department)

This is the fourth largest firefighter loss of lives in the U.S. for a single fire incident involving industrial or structural fire protection.

Dumas Fire Department, Sunray Fire Department and Valero Emergency Response Team will participate in the service.

