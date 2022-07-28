Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Updates Our Rain Outlook

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Conditions are improving for rain opportunities over the next couple of days as a weak front and abundant moisture move into our region. The heat is also backing down with 80s and 90s present today, slipping into the 70s and 80s tomorrow. Some heavy rain may accompany several rounds of storms and a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the northern half of our area.

