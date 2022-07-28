Don Harrington Discovery Center to turn into Wizarding School this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to go to Wizarding School this Saturday at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

The DHDC said the event has two time slots on Saturday, which are 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Admission is $5 for members and $8 for non-members.

Don Harrington Discovery Center (Don Harrington Discovery Center)

Activities will be packed with the science of magic.

Visitors will be able to do the following:

See Science of Magic Demonstrations by DHDC

Attend wizarding classes on ‘Potions’, ‘Charms’ and ‘Marauders Map Making’

Meet and learn more about creatures with Wild West Rehabilitation Center

Learn about the night sky with astronomy lessons

Stop by Platform 9 3/4 to document the magical visit

Enjoy fresh Butterbeer Ice Cream

