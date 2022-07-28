Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Don Harrington Discovery Center to turn into Wizarding School this weekend

Don Harrington Discovery Center
Don Harrington Discovery Center(Don Harrington Discovery Center)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to go to Wizarding School this Saturday at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

The DHDC said the event has two time slots on Saturday, which are 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Admission is $5 for members and $8 for non-members.

Don Harrington Discovery Center
Don Harrington Discovery Center(Don Harrington Discovery Center)

Activities will be packed with the science of magic.

Visitors will be able to do the following:

  • See Science of Magic Demonstrations by DHDC
  • Attend wizarding classes on ‘Potions’, ‘Charms’ and ‘Marauders Map Making’
  • Meet and learn more about creatures with Wild West Rehabilitation Center
  • Learn about the night sky with astronomy lessons
  • Stop by Platform 9 3/4 to document the magical visit
  • Enjoy fresh Butterbeer Ice Cream

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt
Amarillo police have arrested one person who is charged with murder after an overnight assault...
Amarillo police arrest suspect for murder charges after overnight assault
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges
Water Wasters
Water Wasters: Water leaking at Amarillo apartment complex
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

Two comets passing by Earth are bringing meteor showers to North America.
‘You get the best view’: Experts give best time, places to view meteor showers in Panhandle
The Bridge - Children's Advocacy Center
Last chance to register tomorrow for race benefiting the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center
Unity in the Community Water Bash will taking place this weekend.
Unity in the Community Water Bash happening this weekend
chat
THE CHAT: President of Commercial and Corporate Banking, Will Miller for FirstBank Southwest