Clovis man sentenced to 5 years after seriously injuring K9 officer during 2-hour pursuit

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Judge has sentenced a man to five years in prison for seriously injuring a K9 officer during a two hour pursuit in 2020.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, on December 17, 2020, at around 2 a.m., Moreno ran from police officers in a white SUV. During the pursuit Moreno pointed a laser at officers as well as a black in color pellet gun.

Moreno then rammed at one of the Sheriff vehicles and eventually stopped the vehicle.

Officers then approached the vehicle and apprehended him with the help of Clovis police K9.

Moreno, who was still in his vehicle put the SUV in reverse, shoving the officers and then driving away at a high rate speed, dragging the K9 for several hundred yards and seriously injuring him.

The pursuit traveled into Texas and then back into New Mexico where it was terminated using a PIT maneuver. This pursuit lasted over two hours.

On July 20, Moreno was convicted of Aggravated Battery upon a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Injury to a Police Dog, and Criminal Damage to Property over $1000.00.

A Judge during the sentencing hearing sent Moreno to a total of five years in the Department of Corrections followed by two- and one-half years of supervised probation and two years parole.

Moreno is not a U.S. citizen and may face deportation at the completion of his incarceration.

The Judge stated, “It is a wonder officers did not use deadly force in response to Moreno pointing what appeared to be a weapon at them. The officer showed an extreme level of restraint. The Judge also commented on how horrific it was for Moreno to drag the police K9.”

