City of Amarillo votes to settle sewer pipe lawsuit for $11.1 million

The settlement with mission clay is in regards to a sewer pipe that experienced collapsed at...
The settlement with mission clay is in regards to a sewer pipe that experienced collapsed at various locations in the Hillside Terrace neighborhood.
By Nicole Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Tuesday the city of Amarillo agreed to a settlement with one of three companies involved in the 2017 sewer pipe lawsuit.

The settlement with Mission Clay Products LLC is in regards to a sewer pipe that collapsed at various locations in the Hillside Terrace neighborhood.

The city council unanimously voted during the meeting to accept the agreement for Mission Clay to pay $11.1 million.

The piping began to fail in 2014, and the city sued Mission Clay Pipe, Brandt Engineers Group and Fuller and Sons Construction for damages.

When the project was first installed in 2007, it cost $2.7 million.

After the failure, the city spent about $8 million to replace 8,000 feet of pipe.

