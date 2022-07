CHANNING, Texas (KFDA) - Channing will be hosting Legacy of the XIT Roundup as they celebrate the ranching heritage this weekend.

The event will be on Saturday, July 30, starting at 9 a.m where there will be main street parades, vendors and more.

Below are the details of the events schedule:

Channing Texas will be hosting the Legacy of the XIT Roundup this weekend. (Source: Barbara Carey)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.