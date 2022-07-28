Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Animal cruelty: Dog found muzzled with legs duct-taped at church

The Arizona Humane Society says a 2-year-old dog was found in distress and dehydrated at a church. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Arizona authorities are investigating an animal cruelty case where a dog was found in poor health at a church.

Arizona’s Family reports officers found the dog at a church in the north Phoenix area with a muzzle and its front legs duct-taped.

Officials said they weren’t immediately sure if the dog was a stray or had an owner.

Phoenix police contacted the Arizona Humane Society, which sent one of its investigators to the scene.

A spokesperson for the organization said the animal was a 2-year-old Bernese mountain dog mix that was found in distress.

Authorities said the dog was taken to the Humane Society’s Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital for immediate care. She was dehydrated and had an elevated temperature.

According to officials, the dog’s prognosis was considered guarded.

The organization reports investigators are called to more than 6,600 animal cruelty calls yearly.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges
Tea2go TeaN'ergy Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Refreshing tea, a change in a local shoe store, sweets made from scratch
34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt

Latest News

Water Wasters
Water Wasters: Water leaking at Amarillo apartment complex
Source: Potter County Sheriff's Dept.
PCSO: Beware of scammer impersonating officer asking for cash payment to get rid of warrant
Coca-Cola is retiring Sprite's green plastic bottles for more environmentally-friendly clear...
Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottles
U.S. attempts Russian release of Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
U.S. attempting work release of Griner, Whelan from Russia
The Valero Emergency Response Team, Dumas Fire Department, and Sunray Fire Department will be...
Dumas firefighters to honor fallen heroes in 1956 Shamrock McKee Refinery Explosion