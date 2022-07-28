Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Realtor: Housing market returning to pre-pandemic levels

Amarillo realtor says it is a sellers market right now.
Amarillo realtor says it is a sellers market right now.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Housing sales in Amarillo have decreased compared to the same time last year.

Data from the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center shows closed sales on homes in Amarillo were down 11.4 percent - a difference of 272 purchases.

Cindi Bulla, a board member of the Amarillo Association of Realtors, said 2021 was a blockbuster year, so the decline is expected. She added the Amarillo real estate market follows Texas trends, but the city is more insulated from market shocks.

“Sales prices across Texas did increase 19.1 percent second quarter over second quarter,” Bulla said. “The numbers and the volume that we were seeing in 2021 were unsustainable. We couldn’t do that year over year.”

Bulla said that while demand is up and supply is down, it makes Amarillo a buyers market. She noted that while the numbers might worry people, no economist she has spoken with says there is any indication similar to the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008.

“You have to take ‘slowdown’ by comparison to probably the biggest, the most rapid paced marker we’ve ever seen - certainly in my career,” Bulla said. “So when I say slowdown, I mean a return to somewhat more of a normal market scenario.”

Bulla did say that the inventory for housing, especially for cheaper houses, is below the ideal rate.

The “months of inventory” for the Amarillo housing report is currently at 1.1 months, compared to 1.2 in June of last year. She said the housing market is healthier when this figure at around six months of inventory.

“Sellers should still feel in a very strong position right now, because that supply is still well short of demand,” Bulla commented.

