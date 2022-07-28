Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo police arrest suspect for murder charges after overnight assault

Amarillo police have arrested one person who is charged with murder after an overnight assault...
Amarillo police have arrested one person who is charged with murder after an overnight assault in the Eastridge area.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested one person who is charged with murder after an overnight assault in the Eastridge area.

Police say officers responded to Eastridge School Park around 12:14 a.m. for an assault.

The caller told dispatch that the man was not moving.

Medical personnel responded, but life saving measures were not successful.

53-year-old Khamphanh Phoummphard was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through the investigation, detectives identified 30-year-old Adrian Manuel Hinojos as a suspect. He was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for the charge of murder.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges
AFD
Firefighters rescue 10 dogs from mobile home fire Tuesday evening in north Amarillo
Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County
When the department does this, they tell dispatch in advance but they didn’t this time.
False alarm: Shots fired in downtown Amarillo area was a bird cannon

Latest News

Water Wasters
Water Wasters: Water leaking at Amarillo apartment complex
Source: Potter County Sheriff's Dept.
PCSO: Beware of scammer impersonating officer asking for cash payment to get rid of warrant
The Valero Emergency Response Team, Dumas Fire Department, and Sunray Fire Department will be...
Dumas firefighters to honor fallen heroes in 1956 Shamrock McKee Refinery Explosion
Amarillo College is gearing up for its Fall semester and some construction projects were set to...
Amarillo College continues to work on construction projects ahead of the new semester