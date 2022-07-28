Amarillo police arrest suspect for murder charges after overnight assault
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested one person who is charged with murder after an overnight assault in the Eastridge area.
Police say officers responded to Eastridge School Park around 12:14 a.m. for an assault.
The caller told dispatch that the man was not moving.
Medical personnel responded, but life saving measures were not successful.
53-year-old Khamphanh Phoummphard was pronounced dead on the scene.
Through the investigation, detectives identified 30-year-old Adrian Manuel Hinojos as a suspect. He was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for the charge of murder.
The case is still under investigation.
