Amarillo College continues to work on construction projects ahead of the new semester

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is gearing up for its fall semester and some construction projects were set to be completed, however supply chain has pushed them back.

These projects come as part of a $89.2 million voter-approved bond from 2019, including renovations to Russell Hall and the Carter Fitness Center.

The fitness center will be home to AC’s new volleyball team, but before the Badgers take to the court, work on the building is still weeks away from completion.

Originally, construction on this portion of the center was expected to be done by late July, early August.

“One of our biggest problems right now, is our main electrical distribution panel is still not delivered and its not even scheduled to be delivered until Aug. 9 I believe, we wanted to play volleyball in here late August, well we’ve kinda let athletics know that may not happen,” said AC Bond Program Manager Danny Smith.

The south end of the fitness center includes a new 23-feet addition to the building. It will have crossfit and weights on the first floor and then aerobic exercises such as, treadmills on the second floor, all overlooking Memorial Park.

This phase of the gym is set to open in late December.

Another project is turning historic Russell Hall into the new enrollment center.

“Anybody who wants to come to AC will be able to see that building from Washington Street in a very public, visible way and hopefully that will demystify the enrollment process for folk,” said AC Vice President of Enrollment Management Bob Austin.

This will allow for services to all be in one central location, making it easy to access.

This center is also still scheduled to be completed in December.

AC said with these new construction projects, it will make the college more distinguishable to those driving by on Washington Street.

