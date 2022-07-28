Who's Hiring?
21-year-old wrong way driver charged with 3 counts of murder for fatal crash

Joshua Poore, 21, is charged with three counts of murder.
Joshua Poore, 21, is charged with three counts of murder.(Laurel County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A driver has been charged in a fatal wrong-way crash that killed three people in Kentucky on Monday night.

Joshua Poore, 21, of Clovis, California, is charged with three counts of murder.

Police said they believe Poore was drunk at the time and was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75. He crashed into another vehicle, killing all three people inside.

The victims were from the Chicago area, identified as Deshawn Love, Iliya Dukes and Kevin Criglear. All three were in their mid-20s and pronounced dead at the scene.

Poore suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from UK Medical Center in Lexington on Wednesday and taken back to Laurel County, where the crash occurred.

Police also released surveillance video from a nearby weigh station that caught Poore’s vehicle on camera driving the wrong way on I-75.

Copyright 2022 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

