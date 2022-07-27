Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘You get the best view’: Experts give best time, places to view meteor showers in Panhandle

With annual meteor showers happening, right now is the best time to view them.
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two comets are bringing annual meteor showers to North America, and experts say the Panhandle area is a good place to view them.

“Once you get to a dark place, let your eyes adjust to the darkness for about 30 minutes so you get the best view,” said Craig Davis, professor at WTAMU. “You want to not look at your cellphone, because that bright light will impair your night vision.”

The Perseids, a well-known comet, and the Delta Aquariids, pass by Earth at fast speeds leaving dust behind. That dust contains contains the small particles which fall toward Earth at high speeds and create what people commonly refer to as shooting stars.

Davis said with a new moon coming this week, it is a good opportunity to view the meteor showers. He said when the Perseids showers peak, around Aug. 11, there will be a fuller moon brightening the sky so visibility will be lower.

Davis added rural areas such as Wild Bluff and Alibates Flint Quarries are better for viewing the meteor showers, as they are away from city lights. He said while viewing hours are best between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., meteors can be observed later in the night.

Community Engagement Manager for the Don Harrington Discovery Center Jennifer Noble said it the meteor showers display how amazing the solar system is.

She spoke next to the Discovery Center’s astronomy exhibit, adding there were many educational programs and opportunities the Center provides for children and the community.

“There’s a new moon this weekend, and the peak times for those meteor showers are going to be when there’s a full moon,” Noble said. “Checking them out this weekend would be a great time to go out and see things and have some fun with the night sky.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges
Tea2go TeaN'ergy Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Refreshing tea, a change in a local shoe store, sweets made from scratch
34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt

Latest News

WTAMU (Source: KFDA)
WT taking applications for graduate programs
New grant for high demand job training in local schools being proposed
Local schools could receive $300,00 grant for high demand job training
Tri-State Fairgrounds Master Plan
Public invited to meeting about Tri-State Fairgrounds master plan
Lake Meredith
Registration open for Lake Meredith Small Fry Fishing Tournament