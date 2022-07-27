‘You get the best view’: Experts give best time, places to view meteor showers in Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two comets are bringing annual meteor showers to North America, and experts say the Panhandle area is a good place to view them.

“Once you get to a dark place, let your eyes adjust to the darkness for about 30 minutes so you get the best view,” said Craig Davis, professor at WTAMU. “You want to not look at your cellphone, because that bright light will impair your night vision.”

The Perseids, a well-known comet, and the Delta Aquariids, pass by Earth at fast speeds leaving dust behind. That dust contains contains the small particles which fall toward Earth at high speeds and create what people commonly refer to as shooting stars.

Davis said with a new moon coming this week, it is a good opportunity to view the meteor showers. He said when the Perseids showers peak, around Aug. 11, there will be a fuller moon brightening the sky so visibility will be lower.

Davis added rural areas such as Wild Bluff and Alibates Flint Quarries are better for viewing the meteor showers, as they are away from city lights. He said while viewing hours are best between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., meteors can be observed later in the night.

Community Engagement Manager for the Don Harrington Discovery Center Jennifer Noble said it the meteor showers display how amazing the solar system is.

She spoke next to the Discovery Center’s astronomy exhibit, adding there were many educational programs and opportunities the Center provides for children and the community.

“There’s a new moon this weekend, and the peak times for those meteor showers are going to be when there’s a full moon,” Noble said. “Checking them out this weekend would be a great time to go out and see things and have some fun with the night sky.”

