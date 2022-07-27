Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Xcel’s Harrington power station conversion from coal to natural gas in final consideration

Xcel Energy
A plan to convert Xcel’s Harrington power station from burning coal to natural gas is ready for final consideration by state regulators.(KTTC)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A plan to convert Xcel’s Harrington power station from burning coal to natural gas is ready for final consideration by state regulators.

Evaluators filed their findings Monday saying the plan that will likely cost at least $70 million will result in all three units converted and the construction of a large gas pipeline running almost 20 miles to the plant.

Upon agreement, Harrington must cease operating on coal by January 1, 2025.

The project is a result of an agreement by SPS to reduce pollution.

The SPS desires the pipeline construction to begin in 2023.

Construction northeast of Amarillo could take two years starting next year.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County
Tea2go TeaN'ergy Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Refreshing tea, a change in a local shoe store, sweets made from scratch
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges
Tanner Cole Lermon, 21
Lubbock fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

Latest News

34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt
AMARILLO
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue 10 dogs from mobile home fire Tuesday evening in north Amarillo
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 11 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Saints Roost Expedition Company
New in Amarillo: Adventure awaits in the Texas plains, beef jerky business opens, boutique expands