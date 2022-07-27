Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

WT taking applications for graduate programs

WTAMU (Source: KFDA)
WTAMU (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is taking applications for graduate programs with upcoming deadlines.

WT’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences is hosting a virtual open house at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4.

The registration deadline for the Aug. 2 event is July 29 and the deadline for the Aug. 4 event is Aug. 2.

Those who are interested will also also about scholarships, federal need-based aid, admission requirements and how to apply for upcoming terms.

Those who register by the deadlines will also have a chance to win an application fee waiver for graduate school.

For more information, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges
Tea2go TeaN'ergy Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Refreshing tea, a change in a local shoe store, sweets made from scratch
34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt

Latest News

New grant for high demand job training in local schools being proposed
Amarillo, Canyon area schools could receive $300,00 grant for high demand job training
Lake Meredith
Registration open for Lake Meredith Small Fry Fishing Tournament
Center for Advancement
Free GED registration for women on Aug. 9 at dinner event
Innovation Outpost
AC’s Innovation Outpost nearing completion to open its doors to students
Governor Greg Abbott is appointing Dee Johnson to the 47th Judicial District Court.
Gov. Abbott appointing Amarillo lawyer to 47th Judicial District Court