WT taking applications for graduate programs

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is taking applications for graduate programs with upcoming deadlines.

WT’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences is hosting a virtual open house at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4.

The registration deadline for the Aug. 2 event is July 29 and the deadline for the Aug. 4 event is Aug. 2.

Those who are interested will also also about scholarships, federal need-based aid, admission requirements and how to apply for upcoming terms.

Those who register by the deadlines will also have a chance to win an application fee waiver for graduate school.

