Time to Shake Things Up

Today marks the beginning of a pattern change for the Texas panhandle and surrounding regions. Temperature-wise, today will still be pretty warm, with highs in the high 90s around the region, with breezy southerly winds, but tonight, much like last night, showers and storms will begin to fire off in the northern half of the area, with chances lowering the further south you are. Then going into Thursday, a cold front arrives that looks to keep us down in the 80s as we head towards the weekend, and, depending on how far the cold front pushes, more of the area could see better chances. Conditions look to stay cloudy and cool with rain chances every day through next Monday.

