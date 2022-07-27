Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Time to Shake Things Up

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today marks the beginning of a pattern change for the Texas panhandle and surrounding regions. Temperature-wise, today will still be pretty warm, with highs in the high 90s around the region, with breezy southerly winds, but tonight, much like last night, showers and storms will begin to fire off in the northern half of the area, with chances lowering the further south you are. Then going into Thursday, a cold front arrives that looks to keep us down in the 80s as we head towards the weekend, and, depending on how far the cold front pushes, more of the area could see better chances. Conditions look to stay cloudy and cool with rain chances every day through next Monday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County
Tea2go TeaN'ergy Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Refreshing tea, a change in a local shoe store, sweets made from scratch
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges
Tanner Cole Lermon, 21
Lubbock fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list