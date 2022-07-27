Registration open for Lake Meredith Small Fry Fishing Tournament

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for the Lake Meredith Small Fry Fishing Tournament set for Aug. 6.

The nonprofit organization hosts the tournament to promote children fishing.

Children 14-years-old and younger are able to compete in the tournament.

The nonprofit organization will provide gifts, which are fishing poles and fishing equipment for children in the tournament.

The gifts will be awarded to children at the end of the tournament.

Children who do not have a fishing pole will be awarded before the tournament begins.

There will also be prizes for the most fish caught, the largest fish caught and the strangest fish caught.

The tournament is set for Aug. 6, but the rate date is Aug. 7. To register, go here.

