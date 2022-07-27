Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

PCSO: Beware of scammer impersonating officer asking for cash payment to get rid of warrant

Source: Potter County Sheriff's Dept.
Source: Potter County Sheriff's Dept.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam going around town.

An Amarillo resident called the sheriff’s office today to ask if they had a warrant for not going to jury duty, PCSO said.

Officials learned the person was talking to a scammer, who said his name is Lt. Langwell.

The scammer claimed the person had an outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and needed to meet with them to pay with cash to get rid of the warrant.

PCSO does not contact anyone to have them meet with them to get a cash payment. They also don’t call anyone to make them pay for getting out of a warrant.

The scammer used an actual name of an employee at the sheriff’s office.

Amarillo residents should always call PCSO at (806) 379-2900 to verify the information is real and from the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges
Tea2go TeaN'ergy Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Refreshing tea, a change in a local shoe store, sweets made from scratch
34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt

Latest News

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Lake Meredith
Registration open for Lake Meredith Small Fry Fishing Tournament
When the department does this, they tell dispatch in advance but they didn’t this time.
False alarm: Shots fired in downtown Amarillo area was a bird cannon
34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt