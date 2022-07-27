PCSO: Beware of scammer impersonating officer asking for cash payment to get rid of warrant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam going around town.

An Amarillo resident called the sheriff’s office today to ask if they had a warrant for not going to jury duty, PCSO said.

Officials learned the person was talking to a scammer, who said his name is Lt. Langwell.

The scammer claimed the person had an outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and needed to meet with them to pay with cash to get rid of the warrant.

PCSO does not contact anyone to have them meet with them to get a cash payment. They also don’t call anyone to make them pay for getting out of a warrant.

The scammer used an actual name of an employee at the sheriff’s office.

Amarillo residents should always call PCSO at (806) 379-2900 to verify the information is real and from the sheriff’s office.

