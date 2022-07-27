Gov. Abbott appointing Amarillo lawyer to 47th Judicial District Court

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott is appointing Dee Johnson to the 47th Judicial District Court.

Johnson will be replacing Don Schaap who is covering Armstrong County, Potter County and Randall County.

She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and sits on numerous other boards.

Johnson studied at the University of Texas at Austin and earned her Juris Doctor Degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law.

Her term expires December 31.

