Free GED registration for women on Aug. 9 at dinner event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Women can receive information and register for free GED classes next month.

At 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 9, the Center for Advancement is hosting “Let’s Taco ‘Bout GED,’ a free dinner and informational meeting, at 2308 S.W. 7th St. in Amarillo.

At the end of the evening, women will have the opportunity to register for classes and set up assessment testing.

The Center for Advancement, which is partnering with Amarillo College, said classes will begin the week of Aug. 22 with assessment testing on Aug. 15.

Women will be able to take instructor taught and remote learning classes.

All testing, workbooks and instruction are free.

This free GED program will provide women a getaway to achieve a better life, the ability to earn more income and to move forward in education, the Center for Advancement said.

To register for the free event, call (806) 358-7803 or go here for more information.

The Center for Advancement is a part of Sharing Hope Ministry, which helps women who have been released from prison or jail.

