False alarm: Shots fired in downtown Amarillo area was a bird cannon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you heard shots fired this evening in the downtown Amarillo area, Amarillo Police Department is clearing it up.

Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr said Potter County Sheriff’s Office occasionally shoots off a bird cannon to scare off the birds.

When PCSO does this, they tell dispatch in advance but they didn’t this time.

This caused people to call in the bird cannon as shots fired Tuesday evening.

When officers arrived in the area, they were able to clear up the situation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.