Doppler Dave’s Forecast Includes Increasing Rain Chances
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
We are tracking some scattered storms today and it looks like rain will increase in coverage over the next couple of days. Temperatures will ease back as well with highs in the low 90s tomorrow, but possibly only near 80 on Friday. Rain will expand across much of the area over the next 48 hours and could end up being heavy in the northern half of our area.
