Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Doppler Dave’s Forecast Includes Increasing Rain Chances

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are tracking some scattered storms today and it looks like rain will increase in coverage over the next couple of days. Temperatures will ease back as well with highs in the low 90s tomorrow, but possibly only near 80 on Friday. Rain will expand across much of the area over the next 48 hours and could end up being heavy in the northern half of our area.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges
Tea2go TeaN'ergy Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Refreshing tea, a change in a local shoe store, sweets made from scratch
34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
Time to Shake Things Up
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Some Heat Relief And Rain This Week
Shelden's Tuesday Outlook 7/26
Shelden's Tuesday Outlook 7/26
Shelden Web Graphic
Wild Week Ahead