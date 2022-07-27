Who's Hiring?
Clovis Police: Information needed on shooting involving 1 juvenile shot near T-Mart

Clovis police asking for information on a shooting involving one juvenile shot near T-Mart...
Clovis police asking for information on a shooting involving one juvenile shot near T-Mart yesterday afternoon.(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police asking for information on a shooting involving one juvenile shot near T-Mart yesterday afternoon.

According to the release, on July 26, at around 4:39 p.m. Clovis police responded near T-Mart, on 21st Street, located at Hilltop Plaza about shots being fired.

While en-route, officers were also directed near 21st Street for a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male with gunshot wounds to both his legs.

The 16-year-old was eventually transferred to hospital for his injuries and is in stable condition.

A 14-year-old male was also with the 16-year-old during the time of the shooting and was brought back to the police department for interviews.

10 spent 9mm casings were located in front of T-Mart and multiple security videos were pulled from surrounding businesses, which showed the events leading up to the shooting.

The videos showed three males in a white car pull to the side of T-Mart. Two of the males exited the vehicle and began chasing after a fourth male who was on foot.

The fourth male is seen producing a handgun and firing 10 shots, with two of the rounds striking the 16-year-old.

A third male is seen getting out of the white car momentarily. All three males in the white car left the area.

The shooter was found near Main and Manana streets and was identified as a 17-year-old male. The firearm used in this incident was recovered by detectives.

This case is still under active investigation.

At this time, detectives are trying to identify the third male who was in the white car with the 16-year-old gunshot victim and the 14-year-old male.

Charges are still pending in this investigation.

If you have any information about this case call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

