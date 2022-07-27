Amarillo, Canyon area schools could receive $300,00 grant for high demand job training

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new high demand job training is being considered with a grant of $300,000.

The agreement is between Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, Panhandle Regional Planning Commission, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

“I truly believe in collaboration and partnership to make a region and a community better and that’s happening here in Amarillo,” says Marin Rivas, Workforce Development Director, Panhandle Regional Planning Commission.

If awarded, the grant would be given to five local school districts for job training programs to help improve their students skill set for high demand jobs.

Some high demand job areas include nursing, welding, animal science, CNC operators and horticulture.

The collaboration of the three organizations will benefit AmTech Career Academy, River Road, Highland Park, Bushland ISD, and Canyon ISD.

“These schools will have additional funding to build their training programs and encourage students, young students, to pursue these high demand occupations that are in need in this area,” says Rivas.

The $300,000 grant will be used by the school districts for their career and technical education departments.

