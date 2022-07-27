Who's Hiring?
AC’s Innovation Outpost nearing completion to open its doors to students

By Nicole Williams
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College’s new learning center called Innovation Outpost is nearing completion, opening some of its new classrooms in October.

The center will focus on high-demand technology jobs in the area.

Innovation Outpost Managing Partner Todd Mclees said the center will help individuals learn skills in a field that is constantly evolving.

“We need people to not just get the certificate but to be able to have jobs and in order to do that we have to engage the business community, and we cannot engage the business community if we’re not aligning our programs,” Mclees said.

In this day and age, technology has become a prominent factor of everyone’s lives, including work.

“You cannot look at any significant industry in Amarillo and not see applicability,” Mclee said. “It’s much more about work force innovation and continuing to help people learn in such a way that the skills they learn apply directly to the economy,”

The center is not a trade school, but an educational hub that will focus on advanced technologies such as:

  • Robotics
  • Data Analytics
  • AI - Artificial Intelligence
  • Cyber Security
  • Cloud Architecture
  • Augmented and Virtual Reality

Along with many more to come in the future.

The Amarillo City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement between the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and AC to provide $3 million over the next five years.

The approval requires a letter of understanding from AC outlining the classes to be taught at the outpost.

The goal of the center is to bring technology and humans together for the future.

There will be many different aspects, such a fully automated cafe where robotics will control majority of the process.

On Sept. 6, self paced classes will begin. In October, five classes for cyber security, data analytics, full stack web development, cloud architecture, and technology focused management will begin in two classes at the center.

