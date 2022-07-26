Who's Hiring?
Wild Week Ahead

Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High heat looks to stick around for our Tuesday today, with highs expected to push into the triple digits for much of the area. On the flip side however, rain chances will start this evening up in the northwest. Shower and storm chances look to be mostly isolated for today and tomorrow, but the later we go into the week, rain chances start to increase as our pattern shifts, bringing daily widespread chances along with much cooler conditions, not only for (hopefully) rain-cooled air, but a cold front could also push through, dropping us into the 80s for at least a day or two.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

