Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

WATCH: Woman arrested after waving pitchfork, whip outside grocery store

*VIDEO HAS NO SOUND* Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the woman standing outside in the rain in the parking lot. (Source: Florida Highway Patrol)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT, Fla. (CNN) – A woman was arrested in Florida for waving a pitchfork and whip outside a Publix last week.

Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the woman standing outside in the rain in the parking lot.

Police identified her as 56-year-old Lisa Anne Slone and said she caused damage to a vehicle with the pitchfork.

Police said Slone was at the store trying to sell teddy bears. When an officer asked if she had taken anything that day, she answered yes.

Slone has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after threatening to kill himself...
Randall County officials arrest man for ‘false report to Induce Emergency Response’
Tea2go TeaN'ergy Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Refreshing tea, a change in a local shoe store, sweets made from scratch
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
The Oklahoma Highway patrol are investigating a crash that resulted two teens in critical...
2 teens in critical condition after rollover in Beaver County

Latest News

In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ dies
Hallie Oldham, 9, died Thursday when a tree crashed through her family’s car at Sebago Lake...
9-year-old dies when tree falls on car during storm
9-year-old dies when tree falls on car during storm
The cost of new clothes can quickly add up. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa has...
Don’t let back-to-school clothing costs blow your budget
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike discontinues Choco Taco