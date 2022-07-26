Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

VFW hosting event to honor Korean war veterans for Korean Armistice Day

The association will also be honoring those veterans who served in the Korean war.
The association will also be honoring those veterans who served in the Korean war.(Veterans of Foreign War)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can join Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1475 and the President of the Korean-American Association, along with veterans from around the Panhandle tomorrow to honor our Korean war veterans for Korean Armistice Day.

There will be an Authentic Korean meal provided by members of the Korean-American Association at the VFW post near 8th and Parker Street, starting at 5:15 p.m.

The association will also be honoring those veterans who served in the Korean war.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after threatening to kill himself...
Randall County officials arrest man for ‘false report to Induce Emergency Response’
Tea2go TeaN'ergy Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Refreshing tea, a change in a local shoe store, sweets made from scratch
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
The Oklahoma Highway patrol are investigating a crash that resulted two teens in critical...
2 teens in critical condition after rollover in Beaver County

Latest News

Tri-State Fairgrounds Master Plan
Public invited to meeting about Tri-State Fairgrounds master plan
The goal is to keep use below 68 million gallons per day, and that happened Saturday and Sunday...
City of Amarillo water use still high despite request to conserve
amarillo community market
‘Everything has gone up’: Inflation hitting local farmers market
The forum is a chance for the association to make people aware of its resources while also...
Alzheimer’s community forum set for this Thursday