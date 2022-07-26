VFW hosting event to honor Korean war veterans for Korean Armistice Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can join Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1475 and the President of the Korean-American Association, along with veterans from around the Panhandle tomorrow to honor our Korean war veterans for Korean Armistice Day.

There will be an Authentic Korean meal provided by members of the Korean-American Association at the VFW post near 8th and Parker Street, starting at 5:15 p.m.

The association will also be honoring those veterans who served in the Korean war.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.