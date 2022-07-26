Who's Hiring?
Texas Roadhouse to host Tip-A-Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics Texas

They are bussing tables for tips at Texas Roadhouse
They are bussing tables for tips at Texas Roadhouse(KBTX)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Roadhouse is hosting a Tip-A-Cop event on Thursday to benefit Special Olympics Texas.

A press release said this is the 14th annual event where police officers will help serve guests at the restaurant and collect donations.

The event is July 28 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, located at 2805 W. I-40.

Since 2008, the statewide fundraiser has raised more than $1.4 million.

All of the donations will go directly to the Special Olympics Texas.

