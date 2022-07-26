Who's Hiring?
Public invited to meeting about Tri-State Fairgrounds master plan

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to a meeting about the master plan for the Tri-State Fairgrounds this week.

The fairgrounds district master plan public meeting is Thursday, July 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 3301 S.E. 10th Ave. or on Zoom.

The city of Amarillo, Potter County, Amarillo Independent School District, Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District and Tri-State Expo are creating the master plan.

They want to make the fairgrounds a more inviting venue while connecting to surrounding neighborhoods.

The meeting is the third of a series that will show a final draft master plan. The public can also provide comments and ask questions.

To join on Zoom, the meeting ID is 891-7472-9557 and the passcode is 614325.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

