Pantex offering Career Expo for candidates to fill entry level positions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Workshop and the Texas Veterans Commission have partnered with Pantex to help fill in dozens of entry level positions.

The event will be at the Workshop Solutions Panhandle offices on Thursday, July 28, at 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m., where Pantex recruiters will present employment options, provide a resume workshop, and a one-on-one personalized resume review with each registered attendee.

If candidates would like to have their resume reviewed by a Pantex Plant recruiter, attendees must bring a printed, updated version where time will be spent making note changes that should be made in order to successfully submit their resume.

Attendance will be limited, as only 40 in-person spots will be made available.

To register for the event, click here.

Those who cannot attend they can view the live stream, here.

