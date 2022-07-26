Who's Hiring?
New in Amarillo: Refreshing tea, a change in a local shoe store, sweets made from scratch

By Stacy Sakai
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new location for refreshing tea, a shoe store changes hands but promises to maintain top service and a cute café with everything made from scratch.

Tea2go TeaN'ergy Amarillo
Tea2go TeaN'ergy Amarillo(Tea2go TeaN'ergy Amarillo)

Tea2go TeaN’ergy in Amarillo has a new location. The first one opened on Gem Lake Road two years ago and it’s popularity has allowed Owner Amanda Gartner to open another store.

“I think what I love most about our product is it gives people a healthier beverage option. People love getting their drinks and their beverages. ‘Healthy tea for healthy living’ is our motto and we really stand by that. It’s a great, healthy option for them,” Gartner said.

Their latest location can be found with a variety of hot and cold teas at 4615 S. Western St.

They also offer bonus points that lead to a free beverage every visit.

Randy's Shoes
Randy's Shoes(Randy's Shoes)

Randy’s Shoes has changed hands.

The new owner, Lisa Gonzalez, said to expect to see familiar faces — they were able to retain the staff.

Gonzalez said they look forward to maintaining their loyal and local consumer base.

“What is definitely going to stay the same is the dedication to comfort shoes, and styles in the comfort shoes and our amazing staff who work with customers on a daily basis to make sure the shoe fits properly. That they get the right shoes on their feet. And, that they love what they walk out of here with,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said Randy’s Shoes attracts customers from all over including Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and of course — Texas.

Randy’s Shoes is located at 2663 Wolflin Ave. inside of Wolflin Square.

Olive Branch Cafe
Olive Branch Cafe(Olive Branch Cafe)

The Olive Branch Cafe has opened inside of Moonwater, located at 3313 S.W. 6th St.

Owner Rebecca Collins explained why the quaint boutique café is so special.

“Well, everything that comes out of the kitchen is made from scratch. We make fresh bread every morning for our sandwiches and salad,” Collins said.

They also make homemade pudding cakes with fresh ingredients.

Collins said she also tries to shop at local farmer’s markets.

“I was born and raised here, my dad is two doors down had the bridges meat market. And I was born there on a farm and just ended up two doors down,” Collins said.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

