‘Everything has gone up’: Inflation hitting local farmers market

amarillo community market
amarillo community market(n/a)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Inflating prices have been effecting everything from grocery stores to gas prices, and local farmer’s markets.

The Amarillo Community Market has been hit, but vendors are trying to keep prices down where they can.

“This year, they all have additional stress with the drought and also with the inflation for fuel and ingredients,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City Amarillo.

The drought has also made growing some produce difficult along with cost of ingredients for some bakers.

“We have seen some additional stress on our producers, a lot of the produce didn’t really come in as quickly as we hope and then you get our bakers and I know they’re under stress as well because the cost of their ingredients, flour, sugar, those have gone up as well,” said Duke.

co peaches
co peaches(n/a)

Travel expenses have also hit vendors such as the Palisade Peach Shack Texas.

“Diesel and fertilizer on the orchard is the biggest driver to the price plus wages, everything has gone up,” Aaron Woolsey, owner of Palisade Peach Shack Texas.

Prices have had to go up for some to combat inflation.

“We have had to increase our prices. Last year a box of peaches retail was $47. This year, unfortunately, it’s 50,” Woolsey said.

Another popular vendor at the market, Kneading Bread Company, also has had to raise some prices to keep afloat.

kneading bread co
kneading bread co(n/a)

“It hasn’t been horrible. I’m able, I’m having to go to more stores now as opposed to just making one quick stop. I’ve been trying to keep my prices the same. I’ve had to raise a little bit on the cinnamon rolls just because of all the butter and eggs, otherwise I’ve pretty much been able to keep things the same thankfully,” said Tabitha Badams, owner of Kneading Bread Company.

Duke said many of the vendors however have been able to keep their prices down despite inflating costs.

“Most of our vendors have been able to hold their prices pretty steady. I’ve seen a few increases, but not nearly as much as I would have thought,” said Duke.

The Amarillo Community Market will be open every Saturday until September 10th from 8:00 a.m. to noon. You are encouraged to come early as many of the vendors sell out quickly.

