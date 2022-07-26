Doppler Dave Tracks Some Heat Relief And Rain This Week

Afternoon highs are near the 100 degree mark again today, but we should start to see a downward trend in the heat soon. Highs tomorrow will still be in the upper 90s, but we will begin tracking storms by evening in northern sections. A weak front is scheduled to ease into our area Thursday which will drop the heat a few degrees and set off better rain chances. The coolest day is expected to be Friday when daytime temps may stay in the 80s with rain chances continuing.

