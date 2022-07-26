Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks Some Heat Relief And Rain This Week

By Dave Oliver
Jul. 26, 2022
Afternoon highs are near the 100 degree mark again today, but we should start to see a downward trend in the heat soon. Highs tomorrow will still be in the upper 90s, but we will begin tracking storms by evening in northern sections. A weak front is scheduled to ease into our area Thursday which will drop the heat a few degrees and set off better rain chances. The coolest day is expected to be Friday when daytime temps may stay in the 80s with rain chances continuing.

