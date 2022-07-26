Who's Hiring?
Don Harrington Discovery Center presenting new exhibit ‘Beyond: Unity in Community’

Don Harrington Discovery Center to host Discover for $1
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is presenting a new exhibit that will feature refugee communities of Amarillo.

“Beyond: Unity in Community” will celebrate unique lifestyles and contributions of members of our community.

The first group showcased will be the Karen Community, from Myanmar.

There are about five thousand Karen settled in the Amarillo area.

