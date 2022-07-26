Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’

The White House said President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms.” (Source: CNN/POOL/WDIV/TWITTER/@POTUS/WDIV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has improved enough from his coronavirus infection that he’s able to resume his regular exercise routine, according to an update Tuesday from his doctor.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a new note that Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms “have now almost completely resolved,” and all of his vital signs are good.

Biden took his fifth and final dose of Paxlovid, which is intended to prevent severe symptoms from COVID-19, on Monday night.

Tuesday is Biden’s fifth full day of isolation, and he plans to test for the virus on Wednesday.

If he tests negative, he will return to working in person.

“The moment that he turns negative, he’ll return to work,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, during Monday’s briefing at the White House.

Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after threatening to kill himself...
Randall County officials arrest man for ‘false report to Induce Emergency Response’
Tea2go TeaN'ergy Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Refreshing tea, a change in a local shoe store, sweets made from scratch
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
The Oklahoma Highway patrol are investigating a crash that resulted two teens in critical...
2 teens in critical condition after rollover in Beaver County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
Bill to boost semiconductor industry passes key Senate test
A Hale County family is grieving after two of their family members were killed and one remains...
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Testimony to start in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook damages lawsuit
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach