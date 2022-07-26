City of Amarillo water use still high despite request to conserve

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Compliance with the city of Amarillo’s request to keep water use down by not watering landscaping frequently lasted two days.

The goal is to keep use below 68 million gallons per day, and that happened Saturday and Sunday but not on Monday.

This the Stage 1 of the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan was triggered by the falling water level in the city’s reserve lagoon.

