City of Amarillo water use still high despite request to conserve

The goal is to keep use below 68 million gallons per day, and that happened Saturday and Sunday...
The goal is to keep use below 68 million gallons per day, and that happened Saturday and Sunday but not on Monday.(Pixabay)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Compliance with the city of Amarillo’s request to keep water use down by not watering landscaping frequently lasted two days.

The goal is to keep use below 68 million gallons per day, and that happened Saturday and Sunday but not on Monday.

This the Stage 1 of the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan was triggered by the falling water level in the city’s reserve lagoon.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

