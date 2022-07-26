City of Amarillo secures 15,768 acres of water rights in Roberts County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is officially adding to it’s water supply by buying 15,768 acres of water rights for $30 million.

City of Amarillo secures 15,768 acres of water rights (KFDA: City of Amarillo)

The blue outline is the water rights contract agreed upon today.

“We are thinking about our long term future and we are thinking about the basic needs that we need for our city to grow and to thrive,” says Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.

The city council voted today on the proposal to buy the rights in Roberts county, and the motion passed four to zero.

The purchase increases the city’s water inventory by approximately eight percent and secures Amarillo’s water for years to come.

“Easily 15 years, that’s a conservative effort,” says Floyd Hartman, assistant city manage. “It can be as high as 40 years depending on how water is used in the future. If we weren’t getting it now, there’s not a likelihood we would ever get another opportunity to do it.”

Along with Nelson and Hartman, Travis Chester who is selling the water rights in Roberts County to Amarillo was also in attendance.

“It’s obviously a great deal for myself and my family but it’s a historic deal for the city,” says Chester. “It secures Amarillo’s water supply for the future. It’s a great deal for everybody.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.